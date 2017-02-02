The city of grand rapids considers building a multi-million dollar biodigester.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The city of grand rapids considers building a multi-million dollar biodigester.

The proposal might come as a surprise after a series of problems in Lowell.

We learned on Thursday, the city of Grand Rapids is proposing a new $30-million dollar biodigester on Market Avenue near the wastewater treatment plant.

The man in charge of the project is very aware of what happened in Lowell and he promised there won't be a repeat.

A winter announcement in Grand Rapids may remind some of you of that summer smell in Lowell. While the smell may not have reached Grand Rapids, the story certainly caught the ear of Mike Lunn. Lunn is department manager for the Grand Rapids Environmental Services.

"There's thousands of digesters in operation in municipal plants and in industrial plants and what happened in Lowell is not a typical implementation; it's very atypical, it's the one in a thousand," says Lunn.

Lunn showed us where they plan to eventually build six biodigesters at the Wastewater Treatment facility in Grand Rapids. He says it'll reduce the amount of solids and produce heat and electricity. All of it is meant to deal with growing demand in the area.

"We're going to ferment sludge in some of them, we're going to ferment industrial waste like from Founders, Coca Cola," says Lunn."It's a win because we're making electricity and it's a win for the region because we'll be able to keep growing, we'll be able to take more food producers in and we'll be able to handle our growing economy."

Lunn says the $30-million investment is less expensive than other options, including $90-million to expand the facility.

We also asked Lunn how they plan to keep odor under control.

"The fan would draw the odors into it, it would run it through a carbon filter," says Lunn.

During Thursday's interview, Lunn guaranteed there would not be the same issue that happened in Lowell.

"I can promise them that. I can promise them there will not be a repeat of what happened in Lowell," says Lunn.

The city council still needs to approve the project before construction begins.That's expected to last a year and a half. The goal is to have it up and running by the end of 2018.

(© 2017 WZZM)