Grand Rapids charter school adds living facility to fight human trafficking

GRAND RAPDIS - A Grand Rapids charter school is making plans to build housing for some of its students.

Some of the students at Covenant House Academy are homeless. A recent study shows one fifth of homeless youth in the U.S. and Canada have been forced into some kind of human trafficking.

Gerald Piro, Executive Director says, "In looking at that study. I think the thing that compels us the most, to try an address this heartbreaking situation is that 42% of those who were trafficked for sex were minors."

Covenant House plans to break ground on its residential facility later this year. It will be next door to the school on Antoine street.

