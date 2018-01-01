WZZM
Grand Rapids' first baby of 2018 arrived at 1:10 a.m.

Staff , WZZM 5:21 PM. EST January 01, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS - Leyton James Reed was born at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018. He was the first baby of the year in Grand Rapids. 

The little baby weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces, measured 19.5 inches and had a head of dark hair. 

Leyton was born to Erica Thrasher and Jimmy Reed at the Family Birthplace at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. 

"He's a keeper," said his mother. 

Health Beat, the news service of Spectrum Health contributed to this reporting.  

