Grand Rapids to spend $100,000 on bike share study

GRAND RAPIDS - People in downtown Grand Rapids could soon be able to rent a bike as easy as they can hail a taxi. Tuesday night the Grand Rapids City Commission approved a feasibility study for a bike share program.

The close 4-3 vote allows $100,000 to be spent on the study, $70,000 will come from the City's parking department, the other $30,000 from the Downtown Development Authority. The bike sharing system uses automated bike racks around the city. Anyone wishing to rent a bike can get one using a mobile app on their phone. Josh Naramore Mobile GR and Parking Manager for Grand Rapids says, "It's like creating another public transportation system, so it's another option for people to circulate through the downtown area."

Many of those opposed to the plan say it isn't feasible for city wide use, citing the failure of a similar program in Seattle.

