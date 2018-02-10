Greenville Polar Plunge raises over $70,000 for Special Olympics Michigan

GREENVILLE, MICH. - The Greenville Polar Plunge had over 160 plungers participate in 2018's event.

Greenville's plunge was held at Turk Lake, and it had a record number of jumpers. This year's goal was to raise $42,000, and they ended up raising over $70,000.

This is just one of several plunges happening in West Michigan. If you want to participate in a Polar Plunge, there are two more events happening in the West Michigan area:

Feb. 17: Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m.

Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m. Feb. 24: Grand Rapids Polar Plunge, Van Andel Arena at 11 a.m.

The Polar Plunge events raise money for Special Olympics Michigan .

WZZM's Juliet Dragos was at Greenville's plunge to cheer on the participants. Dragos is also on the Special Olympics board, and WZZM is the media sponsor for the Polar Plunges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV