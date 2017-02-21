'He had so much good in him': Parents remember Andy Lubbers with memorial fund

Andy Lubbers (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - Arend and Nancy Lubbers were flooded with messages from those who knew their son, Andy.

"We were surprised somewhat by the number of people who wrote to us ... about Andy's niceness and how good he was to people. Especially people who felt neglected or isolated, he reached out to them," said Arend Lubbers, the former President of Grand Valley State University.

The Lubbers lost their 43-year-old son to suicide in September 2016. In the short time since, his parents have been open with the community in efforts to help others suffering from mental illness.

On Tues., Feb. 21, 2017, they announced the start of their memorial fund in his name, the proceeds will go toward West Michigan school districts who wish to offer the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's 'Be Nice' program to their students.

'Be Nice' is an effort of the Mental Health Foundation, executive director Christy Buck approached the Lubbers with the organizations mission. Nancy Lubbers said it only took a few weeks before her and husband realized this was exactly how they wanted Andy to be remembered.

"A note that he left said 'remember my good qualities, remember the good in me,'...and there was so much good in him -- even though he suffered terribly for 25 years with mental illness. And I think this is just a way to remember how good he was to other people," Nancy Lubbers said.

The Grand Rapids Community Foundation will host the "Andy Lubbers Be Nice Memorial Fund." Anyone who wishes to contribute is encouraged to do so online.

