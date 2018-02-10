'Hockey Fights Cancer' raises money for cancer research

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - The Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend is being held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11. The event brings together local hockey teams and players to raise money for cancer research at the Van Andel Institute.

Southside Arena in Byron Center hosted the event, which allowed people to support an individual hockey team or player who participated in the tournament.

On Saturday night, there was a Purple Out Open Skate, which was presented by Catholic Central's hockey team. Admission to skate was donation-based.

"We're all about community and leadership. I think it's a big step in helping out the fight for cancer," said Thomas Davis a Catholic Central Hockey player.

The weekend's all-star game will be on Sunday night at 6 p.m. and it will feature NHL and AHL players.

In 2017, the Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend raised $75,000.

