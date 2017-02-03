Hockey tournament benefits referee battling cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Four teams, four games, in one weekend, all to benefit one great referee.
The annual Northview Varsity Hockey "Pink in the Rink" tournament is benefiting Dave Rue. He was diagnosed with cancer last year, and is currently in hospice care.
Proceeds from Friday's and Saturday's game's will go to the guy known as "Rooster" and his family.
Rue is well-known and much-loved in hockey circles for everything he's done both on and off the ice.
