Hundreds continue to remember Wes Leonard

Never Forgotten games moves to DeVos Fieldhouse at Hope College

HOLLAND, MICH. - Its been nearly six years since sports star, Wes Leonard, lost his life on the basketball court. The 16-year-old Fennville basketball player went into cardiac arrest, after making the game-winning lay up to end a perfect season. Since then, his family is doing all they can to help other athletes.

On Friday, the sixth annual Wes Leonard Never Forgotten basketball game was held at the Hope College DeVos Fieldhouse.

The event raises funds for school automated external defibrillators (AEDs), a piece of equipment, that could have potentially saved Wes' life.

"We have people walking around here that are true living testaments, that if you're prepared, you can save lives," Jocelyn Leonard, Wes' mom said.

Jocelyn Leonard has managed to get 48 AED's into Michigan schools this year alone and continues to fight for life-saving legislation.

"Now we have cardiac emergency plans required in schools, next year all seniors need to know how to use AED and CPR and we have Michigan heart safe schools and we know its working," she said.

Work Wes' mom vows to never give up.

"There's a lot of people in the great state of Michigan who want people to live and they work really hard to make it happen."

"Don't underestimate the situation. Wes was a healthy person and it happened to him, so it can happen to anyone else and I think that's why this game is so important, just to get awareness out there," Wes' teammate DeMarcus McGee.

