Labor Day walks in Michigan

(Photo: Associated Press)

This Labor Day, you can join walks happening in Grand Rapids, on the lakeshore or on Mackinac Bridge.

Here is what's happening on Monday, Sept. 4:

Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk: This annual walk kicks off at 6:40 a.m. with the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, and participants will start walking over the bridge at 7 a.m. Unlike previous years, Mackinac Bridge will be closed the vehicle traffic during the event.

Grand Rapids Community Bridge Walk: After a one year hiatus, the Grand Rapids Bridge Walk has returned. Walkers will start at Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 10 a.m. and the walk will cover five miles.

Grand Haven Annual Community Walk: This walk will start at 9 a.m. on the north side of the Third Street bridge. It will cover three and a half miles and ends at Chinook Pier.

White Lake Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Walk: This is the 11th annual community walk hosted by White Lake and the cities of Montague and Whitehall. It starts at 10 a.m. at the east end of Spring Street in Montague.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV