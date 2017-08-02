Model rockets blast off in West Michigan

National Association of Rocketry event in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Fans of space rocketry are in Grand Rapids and Muskegon until Friday, August 4. It's for the the National Association of Rocketry's (NAR) summer competition.

The rockets are being launched at the Muskegon Waste Wastewater Treatment facility which is home to Muskegon's rocketry club.

Some of the launches are just for fun others are to qualify for the world championships. The launch pad will be busy on Thursday and Friday too.

According to the group, NAR was founded in 1957, the NAR is the oldest and largest spacemodeling organization in the world with over 5900 members and 165 affiliated clubs across the United States.

Some of the most-powerful rockets go a half-mile up into the air. The winds Wednesday made it a challenge retrieving the rockets as they parachuted back to the ground.

