Muskegon County DNR Officer one of four honored for lifesaving efforts

Conservation Officer Greg Patten receiving his Lifesaving Award

LANSING - Four DNR officers are being recognized for their lifesaving actions last year, including two West Michigan men. Conservation Officers Greg Patten, Richard Cardenas, Ken Kovach, and Isaac Tyson received the Lifesaving Awards during the Natural Resources Commission meeting last week.

Patten of Muskegon County was awarded for helping save a man that fell through the ice on Black Lake in February 2016. Patten found the man in chest deep water holding on to the ice. The officer went onto the ice before tossing the victim a rescue rope. Patten, instructed the victim to put the rope around his body, he then held the rope keeping the man from going under until more help could arrive.

Cardenas of Barry County helped save a man that jumped off the MacArthur Bridge into the Detroit River last October. He saw the man pull over and jump, Cardenas radioed dispatch for help before climbing onto the railing. After spotting the man in the river, Cardenas threw the sinking man a rescue device. Cardenas held the line in place keeping the man in place until a Detroit Harbormaster vessel could reach him.

All four officers were praised for their calm and decisive actions in life or death situations.

