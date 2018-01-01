Muskegon Winter Sports Complex open for winter break

(Photo: WZZM/Jon Mills)

MUSKGON, MICH. - The cold weather might not be for everyone, but it has been perfect for the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

The park was able to be fully open for the holiday break this year because the skating rinks, cross country ski trails and luge track all need natural snow and cold temperatures to open.

Some years the park doesn't completely open until January.

The park's executive director said he's hoping for more snow and cold in January and February.

"This has given us a great launch for the season," said Jim Rudicil. "The beautiful thing about our facility it is non-profit, so everything that is collected during this period is [sic] reinvested back into the facility so we will be bigger and better next year."

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex is open everyday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. -- weather permitting.

