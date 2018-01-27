Perrin Brewing raises money for Kids' Food Basket

Donations to the Ice Jam Winter Festival were accepted in the form of cash or food items for Kids' Food Basket. (Photo: Perrin Brewing/Facebook)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Perrin Brewing hosted a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 27 to raise money for Kids' Food Basket.

The event, Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival, ran from 3-8 p.m. It featured live music, a Frostbite 5K and Perrin beers. Admission to the event was donation based, including cash and food items from the Kids' Food Basket wish list.

Participants in the 5K wore their warmest pajamas or onesies.

The weather for the winter event ended up being more spring-like, but that didn't stop the festivities. There also ended up being a photo booth, bonfires and outdoor cornhole.

According to the Kids' Food Basket, one in five children are affected by hunger in West Michigan. The non-profit provides sack suppers to about 7,500 kids every weekday during the school year.

