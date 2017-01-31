Refuge from Congo reunites with family after two and a half years

GRAND RAPIDS - The Gerald R Ford International Airport was the sight of a tearful reunion on Tuesday night. A flight from Congo arrived with Modeste Irakiza.

He is a a refugee and hadn't seen his wife and child in two and a half years before the reunion on Tuesday. Representatives from Bethany Christian Services were there to support the family. Congo isn't one of the countries listed in President Trump's immigration order.

Kristine VanNoord, the Program Manager for the Refugee Adult and Family Program at Bethany Christian Services says even though Congo is not included in the immigration order it will be affected. "The reality is it's not just the 7 excluded countries, All refugees are impacted by the 120 day suspension of the program. and it's really not just 120 days, because security clearances will expire in that time, medical clearances will expire, and refugees will need to restart and go through that process so we're really talking about months and years that families are delayed from being reunited together."

