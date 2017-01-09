ServeGR helps connect people to volunteer options in Grand Rapids

Picking up litter, stock image. (Photo: DragonImages, Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An organization in Grand Rapids hopes to help you find the perfect way to give back to the community.

ServeGR is a website that can help direct you to opportunities in Grand Rapids that will allow you to volunteer, as well as pursue your interests.

The site aims to help you find out which volunteer opportunity are a best fit.

ServeGR focuses on more long term commitments rather than single-day volunteering opportunities.

You can find out more by visiting the organization's website.

(© 2017 WZZM)