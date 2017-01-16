'Silent March' honoring Martin Luther King Jr. held at Calvin College

Students, families and staff gather at Calvin College following the MLK Jr. Day Silent March. (Photo: Emma Nicolas, WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Students, teachers and families gathered outside the Chapel at Calvin College mid-morning Monday, Jan. 16, to begin a silent march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The march, put on every year, is a joint effort between Calvin's president and the school's multi-cultural development office. The march is just one of various events scheduled throughout the day to both honor and remind citizens of King's dream of peace and equality.

Khayree Williams, the assistant dean of the Multicultural Student Development office at Calvin College, said he hopes people will use today as a reminder of the work that is left to be done in achieving.

"MLK Jr. was a mighty man and a man of God, but he was still a human being -- just like us. So we can be a part of making change just like he did," Williams said. "It's our responsibility to keep that dream living on; it's our responsibility to stand up where we see injustice happening."

The march ended with a reception, followed by group discussions on how to combat animosity that impacts society today.

