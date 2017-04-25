Supporters and critics voice GRPD concerns

GRPD concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Some people in Grand Rapids say they are tired of the police department getting a bad rap. "I get frustrated because I just don't think they get the respect they should, they really don't and it's a shame because our law enforcement in Grand Rapids is solid," says one resident at Tuesday's city commission meeting.

Tensions have increased recently after a race based traffic study showed bias within GRPD. Most notably it states that in 2015 black drivers were twice as likely to be pulled over as others.

And now the national media is taking notice of an incident that happened last month in Grand Rapids when 5 young black teens were held at gunpoint after they matched the description of a group thought to be carrying a gun.

"If that would have been Mr. Devos's kids they would not have only had a change of protocol, they would have had a change of police chiefs, they would have gotten rid of him and the protocol, no if's and's or but's about it," says one frustrated Grand Rapids resident during the meeting.

GRPD said the officers did the right thing but understand why the boys families were upset.

