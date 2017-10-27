TEGNA CEO Dave Lougee on why you should join Make a Difference Day

WASHINGTON, DC - Take some time out of your day this Saturday to make a difference in your community.

TEGNA President and CEO Dave Lougee appeared on WUSA9's Great Day Washington Thursday to talk about the national day of service which began in 1992 with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others.

“Local broadcasting, and good local broadcasters fundamentally our role both through the information and education we do through news but also the projects and the platform we have through the power of television is fundamentally about making communities better,” Lougee said.

Lougee also talked about how the TEGNA Foundation will award 13 National Honorees a $10,000.00 grant awarded to the 501C3 charity that relates to their projects.

“I think everybody can come up with their own ideas,” said Lougee. “They can think of things in their own neighborhoods, people they can help or make the neighborhood better and through the power of social media it’s pretty easy to organize people fast so here’s a chance for social media to be used for great things.”

Several TEGNA stations are joining the nationwide volunteer effort.

WZZM in Grand Rapids, MI, is volunteering at Feeding America to help provide food for local pantries.

KHOU in Houston where volunteers will assemble supply kits for teachers through the Teachers Aid partnerships to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

WUSA in Washington, DC, and volunteers from TEGNA in McLean, VA, will assemble 75,000 weekend food packages for local schools to be distributed to students who are food insecure, working with the United Way of the National Capital Area.

WWL in New Orleans, LA, where volunteers will build a community garden in partnership with HandsOn New Orleans.

KGW in Portland, OR, where organizers will run a toy drive for the benefit of Morrison Child & Family Services.

KMSB in Tucson, AZ, where employees will be working with the American Heart Association to become CPR certified in order to teach others in the community.

Make A Difference Day is made possible by communities everywhere and the people of TEGNA with support from Arby’s Foundation and Points of Light.

