The Hat Man: 93-year-old Morrie Boogaart dies after battling cancer

As long as his health allows, Morrie Boogaart will continue to knit hats for the homeless from his bed at Cambridge Manors assisted living center. (Photo: WZZM)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - After more than 15 years of knitting hats for the homeless, 93-year-old Morrie Boogaart passed away on Friday morning, Feb. 9.

Morrie's hats became well-known worldwide on social media, and people even started shipping him yarn. Rick Snyder, the governor of Michigan, took the time to write and mail Morrie a letter.

The 93-year-old was known as the Hat Man.

“My dad passed away peacefully this morning around 9 a.m," said Karen Lauters, Morrie's daughter. "It is difficult for us to let him go but he was so ready to rest in the arms of his Lord and we rejoice that he has traded his knitted hats for a crown of glory and walks with Jesus.”

►Read Morrie's story here: The Hat Man

In January 2017, Morrie was moved to Hospice care, but his condition remained the same so he was taken out of it. Throughout all that, he continued to knit hats.

"I'm going to do this until I go home to the Lord," said Morrie in 2017.

“Morrie teaches everybody that no matter how old we are, or what medical condition we may have, we can all give back in some way," said Abbey Sladick in 2016, director of communications for Mel Trotter.

“We can all learn from Morrie Boogaart.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV