Vigil held for Times Square crash victim in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, MICH. - Candles were light to honor Alyssa Elsman Friday night in Paw Paw. People gathered for a a vigil for the 18 year old from Portage killed by the man who drove up on the sidewalk in New York City this week.

The vigil was in Paw Paw at the Amphitheater because that's where her father, Tommy, lives. He was a DJ for years at a popular nightclub and still runs a bar in town.

After the vigil participants also dropped money into some coffee cans that were passed around. There is also a Go fundme page to help the family.

Elsman died Thursday when a man drove his car down the sidewalk for three blocks into the heart of New York City's theater district, hitting 23 people. Police say the driver is a Navy veteran from the Bronx who was captured at the scene and arrested.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Vigil in Paw Paw for Alyssa Elsman, Portage 18 year old killed by runaway car in Times Square. Her father is from Paw Paw. @wzzm13 A post shared by Phil Dawson (@phildawsontv) on May 19, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

