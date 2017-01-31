West Michigan City Leaders want to make sure immigrants still feel welcome

Travel Order

MUSKEGON, MICH. - City leaders in West Michigan are speaking out about President Trump's travel order.

Grand Rapids mayor Rosalyn Bliss says she is quote, "disheartened and deeply concerned" by the action. Bliss wants to make sure immigrants know they are welcome in West Michigan's largest city.

Muskegon Mayor Stephen Gawron shared a similar sentiment.

"The elements of welcoming and working together are the are the same elements my immigrant family experienced and I'm going to extend that same sense of welcome and collaboration and cooperation with our newcomers but I assure you when you come to Muskegon.....I'll always welcome you home," says Gawron.

The travel order affects more than 100 million people in seven Muslim majority countries.

