Woman hopes to find wedding dress from 27 years ago

The original dress is on the left and the one she found in the box is on the right.

It’s a long shot, but a West Michigan woman is hoping that someone can help find her wedding dress from 27 years ago.

She took it to a dry-cleaning store in Hudsonville and had it sealed in a box. She got a big surprise when she opened it up on Christmas day.

It all started in June 1991 when Deborah Luyk married Karl DeLooff, who had just returned from the Gulf War.

After the wedding, Deborah took her dress to Hudsonville Cleaners at 3507 Kelly Street to have it preserved. The location has since closed, but she has the original receipt.

"The whole process is you have it sealed so that no air or light can get on dress because they say the air will yellow it."

Karl was a Marine and over the years, the couple moved dozens of times. It wasn't until Christmas Day 2017 that that the Delooff's opened the box. "I had a son who got engaged and my oldest daughter got engaged. We thought it would be fun to open up the box and try it on."

After putting it on, Deborah says the dress looked different. Turns out, it wasn't hers at all. This one had lots of lace and it wasn't “virgin white” like it says on the tag.

It was off-white. "I have no idea what happened. I would hate to speculate that it was on purpose. I don’t' know if it accurately got put in the box. My veil and shoes were in there but not my dress."

Deborah knows it will be nearly impossible to find, but she's hoping someone recognizes the dress and returns it. It would mean a lot to her daughters who hope to use it in someway on their big day.

