Company breaks ground on Heritage Hilll apartment complex

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Orion Construction, Concept Design along with other partners and city officials joined to break ground on new four-story apartment complex in Heritage Hill, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The four-story complex will include 86 market rate apartments including 22 studios, 48 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments. The two historic structures on site will be preserved, as well.

The apartments are at 50 College Ave.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV