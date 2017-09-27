Company breaks ground on new apartments in Heritage Hill

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Orion Construction, Concept Design along with city officials joined to break ground on a new four-story apartment complex in Heritage Hill, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The project will preserve the two historic buildings on site while delivering 86 market rate apartments. The College Avenue apartments will be completed in Fall 2018.

