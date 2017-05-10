'Compassionate, hard-working,' friend remembers Officer Jon Ginka

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - A community mourned Wednesday after losing a brother in blue. Norton Shores police officer Jon Ginka died early Wednesday morning, after his cruiser crashed into a tree just blocks away from the police department on Henry Street.

Investigators say exact details as to what lead up to the crash are not yet known, and it could take several more days to make a final determination.

North Muskegon native Chad Brown tells WZZM 13 he's still in shock to hear a man he considered one of his best friends, is really gone.

"I was just kind of numb at that point," Brown said as he recalled getting the news on Wednesday.

Chad Brown met Ginka in third grade, the two remained life-long friends despite Brown moving to Nevada.

In two weeks, Ginka was supposed to meet Browns son, a young boy that would have been Ginka's god son.

"He's not going to see his god son and I can only tell my son the memories that I have of such a great man," Brown told WZZM 13 via Skype on Wednesday.

Ginka was a husband,a brother, a father of two young girls and a friend to many, protecting and serving to the very end.

"Compassion, hard-working, always willing to lend a hand, always putting other people first," Brown added. "Just wanted to let the viewing public know just what a great person Jon was and I'm sure he was answering a call, because he was always trying to look out for other people. It's just a really sad circumstance all the way around."

Ginka was a 10 year veteran of the Norton Shores Police Department. Michigan State Police are investigating the crash and expect to release more information next week.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

