Competency exams next for teens in rock-throwing death

FLINT, MICH. - A judge has ordered mental competency exams for three of five Michigan teens charged in the death of a man who was struck by a rock while traveling on Interstate 75.



The evaluations ordered Thursday will delay the case until Jan. 11. The five are charged with second-degree murder.



Ken White died when a rock thrown from an I-75 overpass on Oct. 18 in Genesee County crashed through a windshield and killed him. He was a passenger in a van.



A judge ordered mental evaluations for 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky and 15-year-old Trevor Gray.



Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Detroit. Other cars were damaged.

© 2017 Associated Press