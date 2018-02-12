Consumers Energy holds public forum in Grand Rapids

Consumers Energy public forum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan's largest energy company held a public forum on Monday night, Feb. 12 in Grand Rapids.

Consumers Energy is looking for input as they plan to deliver their plan for the future to state leaders in just a couple months.

That plan will have an increased mix of energy including, gas, coal, solar and wind.

"Right now we produce 10 percent of our generation from renewable energy, and we are on track and do have a plan to produce 15 percent renewables by 2021 as part of the state mandate," says Roger Morgenstern.

That increase in renewables could decrease your electric bill because the cost of solar and wind keep getting cheaper. A recent study in Bloomberg shows that solar energy will go from 62 cents per watt in 2015 to just 21 cents per watt in 2040.

"As the price comes down that gets to our customers bottom line, they want a reasonable energy bill," says Morgenstern.

Michigan's public service commission will have about a year to review the plan from Consumers Energy.

