Controversial state police chief staying through 2018

Michigan State Police Director, Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, photographed on March 16, 2016. (Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The director of the Michigan State Police plans to stay in her job through 2018, likely collecting more than $150,000 in salary as well as a pension.



A spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Snyder says he'll reappoint Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue to serve through the end of his term. The Detroit Free Press says Etue must retire next year, so she'll get a salary and at least a portion of her pension while she's still on the job.



The newspaper says Etue's annual pension is more than $80,000. In addition, Etue is eligible for other payments because she didn't retire when she was first eligible in 2012.



Etue recently has rejected calls to quit after she shared a Facebook post that called kneeling NFL players "anti-American degenerates." She apologized.

