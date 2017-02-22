Conviction upheld in 2014 Kent County murder judge calls ‘brutal torture'

(Photo: Mich. Dept. of Correctons)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Grand Rapids man accused of slashing the throat of an acquaintance, then setting a fire in the man’s lap, lost a bid to have his conviction in the 2014 murder overturned.

A Kent County jury found Roger Alan Davis guilty of first-degree murder for the Nov. 7, 2014 death of Richard Priebe, who let Davis and two others into his home to get out of the cold.

Davis appealed his conviction, claiming co-defendant Angie Smith was given special consideration in exchange for her testimony. He also claimed the prosecutor committed misconduct by calling him a liar and improperly vouched for the credibility of witnesses.

In a six-page decision, the Court of Appeals rejected those arguments and upheld his conviction for what they called “the brutal murder of Richard Priebe.’’

Smith and co-defendant John Liebek pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery for their roles. Smith was sentenced to between five and 30 years; she’s eligible for parole in Nov. 2019. Liebek is serving a 30 to 45-year term.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber sentenced Davis to mandatory life in prison for what the judge called "savage torture.''

On the night he died, Priebe “generously allowed’’ the trio into his home, justices wrote. The three “proceeded to steal Priebe’s wallets, checkbooks and debit card, and (Davis) started multiple fires in the house, including one directly on Priebe’s lap before the three perpetrators left the premises.’’

Firefighters found Priebe's body in a living room recliner as they battled the early morning blaze in his single-story home on Jonquil Street SW, located near South Division Avenue and 68th Street.

Two cell phones and checkbooks belonging to Priebe were found a month later by a man walking his dog along a trail near Ideal Park.

Davis, Smith and Liebek went to Priebe's home to get out of the cold and to drink beer. The trio planned to rob Priebe, 50, who was disabled from an auto accident.

Davis stabbed Priebe and slashed his throat following an alcohol-fueled argument which included words over how beer was arranged in the refrigerator. He was charged with arson, armed robbery and first-degree murder.

Davis, 46, is at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights.

