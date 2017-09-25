Coopersville parents pull kids from school due to heat

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - Despite wicked hot temperatures, Coopersville Area Public School District decided to remain open on Monday, Sept. 25. It's a decision not all parents agreed with.

"Its been insane," Jen Helsel said as she sat inside the Biggby Coffee in Coopersville Monday morning. The mother of an 8-year-old sipped on an iced coffee as she prepared to head home to her daughter.

"She's in second grade now," she said. Helsel was one of the many Coopersville parents who decided to keep her kid home from school despite its doors being open.

"You know I weighed it out. And she's miserable in this heat, and she's not behind in school in any respect."

Miserable, a feeling third grader Paige Lipski knows all too well.

"My teacher had to move us to the computer room it was so hot in that classroom," the young girl said.

Paige's mom Rhonda Lipski picked her up at South Elementary for a half day.

"My husband and I talked about it and just decided it was going to be too hot this afternoon, so we decided to come and get her," Rhonda said.

It's a trend that Lipski said quite a few parents at South Elementary followed.

"The office has quite a few people in it picking kids up," she added.

When asked why they decided to remain open, the district's Superintendent sent WZZM 13 this statement:

Our staff has accommodated student needs during this stretch of high temperatures. Each District is unique in a lot of ways. We are fortunate to have all of our buildings on one campus with some air conditioned buildings, some partially conditioned, and one without air conditioning. We provide opportunities for teachers to transition their classes into spaces within the building or other buildings with air conditioning to help support students during this unseasonable weather for late September. Our staff continues to do an excellent job as they do every day, adapting their lessons when needed and supporting our students.

It's a decision some parent's don't completely agree with.

"I respect their decision to remain open because the high school and junior high have air conditioning, but for the little ones its kinda iffy for me. I wish they would have closed the elementaries," Rhonda Lipski added.

