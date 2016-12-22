County Commissioners endorse effort to increase tobacco-buying age to 21

Shot of someone smoking a cigarette, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Tuesday night Muskegon County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in support of raising the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The resolution was at the request of the Muskegon County Knowsmoke Coalition -- a group of health educators and community members who support anti-smoking efforts.

Knowsmoke Coalition Co-Chair Cyndi Powers says it’s easier to keep a child from smoking than to get an adult to quit smoking.

If successful, Powers believes raising the minimum age of legal access to tobacco products in Muskegon County would reduce the number of smokers in the county and saves lives.

"We are trying to raise a smoke free generation," said Powers.

Next year, Powers and others will be asking the county for an ordinance that would prevent retailers in Muskegon County from selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.



"If we can keep kids from not smoking at least until after 21, or not at all, our chances of them becoming a long-term smoker is much less," said Powers.

In Muskegon County around 20-percent of adult residents smoke. The state-wide average is around 21-percent.

Just outside Power's office on West Western Avenue, Cindy Carroll of Twin Lake was smoking a cigarette.

"I've been smoking for 44-years," said Carroll. She tells kids, including her grandchildren, to never start.

"It's a nasty habit," said Carroll.

The Knowsmoke effort is getting guidance from "Tobacco Free Michigan" on the steps needed to create an enforceable county-wide ordinance.

Ann Arbor’s city council adopted a similar ordinance this year. It was the first Michigan city to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years of age.

