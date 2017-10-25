Court delays murder hearing in Ana Carrillo case

WYOMING, MICH. - The Wyoming man charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, will make his next court appearance in the case next month.

A hearing against 35-year-old Andrew Hudson was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25. but the judge delayed the session until Nov. 8, to give Hudson's attorney more time to prepare.

Previous: Authorities: Missing Wyoming woman's case may be 'homicide'

Hudson is accused of killing Ana Carrillo in early Sept., even though her body has not been found. Investigators believe he disposed of Carrillo's remains. Detectives did find Carrillo's blood in Hudson's home and truck.

