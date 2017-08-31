CPR training for ArtPrize volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We are just a couple weeks away from ArtPrize and final preparations are underway, including last-minute training for volunteers.

Thursday night, the American Heart Association held CPR training for ArtPrize volunteers. The focus was the hands-only technique, which focuses on chest compressions.

Organizers say with an event as big as ArtPrize, you never know when a life-saving situation could happen.

"Every second counts when someone collapses, your chances of survivability goes down by every second and if you do survive there can be brain damage, so having hands only CPR and knowing how to do it it's 10 seconds to learn how to save a life," says Kelsey Schweibert the trainer.

This is the first year CPR training has been offered for the event. Nearly 1,000 volunteers will participate in this year's ArtPrize.

