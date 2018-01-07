Crash involving semi shuts down NB U.S. 131 near 28th Street

A crash between a semi and a taxi on U.S. 131 near 28th Street in Wyoming early Monday, Jan. 8. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

WYOMING, MICH. - A crash involving a Gordon Food Services semi truck and a Calder City taxi cab closed down U.S. 131 at 28th Street early Monday, Jan. 8.

The crash was called in around 4:15 a.m. Both the semi and the taxi had been towed by around 5 a.m. and the freeway opened shortly after that.

It's unclear if there were any injuries during the crash.

Michigan State Police and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety worked this crash.

