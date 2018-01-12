1 dead, 1 injured after robbery, shooting near Eastern Michigan campus

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Ypsilanti police are investigating a deadly robbery and shooting near the campus of Eastern Michigan University that occurred at Huron View Apartments.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night. According to a news release, a 25-year-old woman is dead and a 29-year-old man is in critical condition.

Police found the man in a hallway, then found the woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspects took off with various items, including drugs. The suspects were described as two males in their late teens or early 20s, thin and standing around 5-feet-11.

Anyone with information can call Ypsilanti police at 734-483-9510.

