13 drug arrests made in Grand Rapids Heartside neighborhood

Stock image of a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police have made 13 arrests and are still looking for 7 more suspects after a three month investigation into drug sales in the Heartside neighborhood.

In a release from the department police say , street-level narcotic sales have historically been a problem in the area.

They're asking those who live there to help them keep Heartside a safe and vibrant neighborhood.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV