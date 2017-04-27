WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

13 drug arrests made in Grand Rapids Heartside neighborhood

Drug arrest in G.R.

Katie Lathrop, WZZM 11:31 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police have made 13 arrests and are still looking for 7 more suspects after  a three month investigation into drug sales in the Heartside neighborhood.

In a release from the department police say , street-level narcotic sales have historically been a problem in the area.

They're asking those who live there to help them keep Heartside a safe and vibrant neighborhood. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories