13 drug arrests made in Grand Rapids Heartside neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police have made 13 arrests and are still looking for 7 more suspects after a three month investigation into drug sales in the Heartside neighborhood.
In a release from the department police say , street-level narcotic sales have historically been a problem in the area.
They're asking those who live there to help them keep Heartside a safe and vibrant neighborhood.
