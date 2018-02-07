16-year-old murder victim was set to testify in sexual assault case

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids who was found dead in Kalamazoo was the victim in a sex assault case set to go to trial later this year, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Mujey Dumbuya was reported missing from Grand Rapids on Jan. 25 after she didn't show up for classes at East Kentwood High School. She was last seen the day before. She was found dead Jan. 28.

Becker says Quinn Anthony James, 42, is the suspect in a sex assault case in which Dumbuya was the victim.

James is being held at the Kent County Jail for one count of criminal sexual conduct in an unrelated case.

