19 year old charged with open murder in killing of Hartford man

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

BANGOR, MICH. - A 19 year old is charged with open murder in the killing of a Van Buren County man.

The young suspect, who police identified only as a Bangor man, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on charges of open murder and felony firearms, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

Police suspect the 19 year old shot and killed a 29-year-old Hartford man sometime Friday evening.

The suspect currently is being held in the Van Buren County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

(© 2017 WZZM)