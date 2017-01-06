2 arrested after guns, drugs seized from Kalamazoo home

During a search of the home on Thursday, Jan. 5, investigators located two loaded handguns stationed at each door of the residence, two loaded shotguns, suspected crack cocaine, suspected powder cocaine and a large amount of US currency. (Photo: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Two men are behind bars Friday morning after investigators from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Hawley Street.

The warrant was in reference to complaints of high levels of drug activity and violence in the area.

During a search of the home, investigators located two loaded handguns stationed at each door, two loaded shotguns, suspected crack cocaine, suspected powder cocaine and a large amount of cash.

One of the shotguns was reported stolen in 2016 from Battle Creek.

Of the three adults located in the home, two were arrested for several felony charges.

A 35-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for felony firearms, felon in Possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and maintaining a drug house.

A 31-year-old Detroit man was arrested for felony firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and maintaining a drug house.

Both suspects were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. This case will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office for review.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drugs or firearms activity is urged to contact KVET at 269-337-8880, or report an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

