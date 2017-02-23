2 arrested after kidnapping, armed robbery

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police have arrested two men they say broke into a home before kidnapping and robbing two women.

Officers were called to Baughman Court in Bedford Township near Battle Creek around 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. When they arrived, they found two women inside a home who had been tied up.

The suspects were already gone but officers were given information they used to help find the two men at a nearby hotel.

Those suspects were arrested and face multiple felony charges. One of them was on parole.

The victims were treated at Bronson Hospital. One may have a broken ankle.

