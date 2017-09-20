2 fishermen net $10,000 fine, forfeit tackle boxes

(Photo: Tom Brakefield, Getty Images)

MICHIGAN - Two fishermen from Ontario recently had a great day on Lake Erie — and it cost them $10,000.

Johan Enns of Drayton and Isaac Enns of St. Clements got in trouble July 29 when Canadian wildlife officers found 50 walleye in two of their coolers at the Leamington Municipal Marina. Anglers are only allowed six walleye each, according to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The men pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to possessing more than the allowable number of walleye caught in Lake Erie. They were each fined $5,000.

Additionally, they forfeited four fishing rods, two tackle boxes, two coolers — and the fish they had caught.

To report a natural resources violation, call the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry TIPS line at 877-847-7667.

