2 held after dozens of guns stolen from Cedar Springs store

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after dozens of guns were stolen from a store in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff's department says it has recovered at least 13 of 89 guns taken Saturday morning from Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs. The department said Sunday that two people were held for receiving and concealing stolen property.

Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says the sheriff's investigators are working with Grand Rapids police on the case. Authorities are seeking tips from the public.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press