2 'dangerous' men wanted by Indiana police have ties to Michigan

Jeremy Tuttle and Aaron Loffer are wanted by Indiana police. (Photo: LaGrange County Sheriff's Department)

Two men wanted for crimes in Indiana have connections to southern Michigan, and police ask the public's help in finding them.

Aaron Robert Loffer, 32, is about 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. According to a Facebook post from the LaGrange County, Ind., Sheriff's Department, he has two warrants out for his arrest, in addition to being a theft suspect in Indiana and Branch County, Mich.

Jeremy Tuttle, 31, is 6-feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for drug charges.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe they might be driving a spray painted black 1996 GMC Yukon with damage to its rear windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-463-7491 or send a message to the sheriff department's Facebook page.

(© 2017 WZZM)