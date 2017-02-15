2 men charged with double murder, have history of mental health issues

Brothers Anthony Holloway, 23, left, and Otis Smith Junior, 31, right, appeared in Shiawassee County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in regards to the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside a Walmart store near Owosso. (Photo: Provided)

CORUNNA, MICH. - The two Grand Rapids men charged in a Mid-Michigan double murder have histories of mental health issues.

Brothers Anthony Holloway, 23, and Otis Smith Junior, 31, appeared in Shiawassee County court Tuesday, Feb. 14 in regards to the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside a Walmart store near Owosso.

Their attorneys are asking for psychiatric examinations to determine if they're competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors say Holloway, Smith and a third defendant killed two men in the parking lot of a Walmart store near Owosso last month. The victims arranged a meeting on Craigslist to sell marijuana when they were later on dead, inside of a parked SUV.

The third defendant, Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids, also appeared in court on Tuesday.

