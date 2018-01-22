2 men wanted for armed gas station robbery in South Haven

Two men sought for armed robbery in South Haven (Photo: Provided)

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - Authorities in South Haven are looking for two men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Monday morning.

According to a release from the South Haven Police Department, the Shell gas station on Broadway and Superior was robbed around 7 a.m.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, between the ages of 30-40, and between 5'10" and 6' tall with a stocky build. He also had a big nose. He was wearing dark colored jeans and a black hooded-sweatshirt. A portion of his face was covered with what appeared to be a dark blue handkerchief. He was armed with a two-tone semi-automatic handgun.

The first suspect, spotted twice on security cameras in the Shell gas station. (Photo: Provided)

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, possibly in his early 30s and between 5'10" and 6' tall with a stocky build. He was wearing dark colored jeans, a black jacket with a white hood and a Spiderman mask covering his face. This man was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.

Second suspect in armed gas station robbery. (Photo: Provided)

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

