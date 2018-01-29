2 separate pizza delivery robberies lead to 5 arrests

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Five suspects are in police custody Monday morning following two different pizza delivery robberies over the weekend.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids Police Department, the first robbery happened Friday night around 10 p.m. and the second happened overnight Sunday.

Both robberies happened in the 1100 block of Neland Avenue SE and less than 48 hours apart -- authorities believed they were connected. After the second robbery, officers conducted a police K9 track to a house on Alto Street SE.

Officers were able to get six people out of the house and search it, finding evidence of both robberies inside. Five of the six people were arrested -- two for armed robbery, two for outstanding warrants and a last person for other charges.

The two robberies are still under investigation and another who may have more information should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

