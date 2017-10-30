2 years since hit-and-run death of CMU student

Ryan Tsatsos (Photo: Provided)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - On Nov. 1, 2015, Ryan Tsatsos was walking with friends to his residence hall when he was hit by a car and killed. It happened in an area just south of the campus.

Two years later, police still have not been able to track down the driver.

At one point, the reward for the information that would lead to an arrest was $10,000. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward.

Tsatsos family announced they're adding $7,500 more for a total of $10,000 in reward money. Tsatsos was a freshman at CMU, he was from Macomb County.

