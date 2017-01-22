3 dogs found in basement without food, water, heat

Three dogs were taken out of a Van Buren County home Sunday, Jan. 22, following a report of possible animal cruelty. (Photo: Van Buren County Sheriff's Department)

LAWRENCE, MICH. - Three dogs were found without food, water nor heat as police followed up on a report of animal cruelty.

Van Buren County deputies were sent around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to a home near James and Exchange streets, where they came across a scene not fit for anyone -- animal feces, urine and trash was scattered about, according to a sheriff's department news release.

Officers found three dogs, which were taken away to the county's animal control unit. Police say they were confined to a basement and were without proper living essentials.

No arrests have been made, but a suspect is identified as a 32-year-old woman from the Hartford area.

An investigation into possible charges of animal cruelty/neglect is ongoing.

