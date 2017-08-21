3 stabbed in Van Buren County overnight

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MICH. - The Van Buren County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were stabbed in a car last night.

Police arrived to the scene at M43 and Hidden Pines Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, and found three people with stab wounds. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the incident, but say it is domestic in nature.

All of the victims were brought to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The suspect is said to be a white man who is approximately 47 years old.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

